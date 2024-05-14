Commanders move on from longtime team executive

With the 2024 NFL draft in the books, we are beginning to see more movement from the Washington Commanders as they reconfigure their football operations department.

Last week, we learned that Washington was not bringing back Eric Stokes. Stokes had been with the Commanders since 2020, most recently serving as senior director of player personnel.

On Monday, another Washington executive with longer ties to the organization will not return. Ben Standig of The Athletic reported that Malcolm Blacken, the team’s senior director of player development, will not have his contract renewed.

Commanders staff news:

Senior Director of Player Development Malcolm Blacken will not be returning to the organization, per source. His contract will not be renewed. Has been with the organization over multiple iterations starting in 1999. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 13, 2024

Bracken served three different stints in Washington, first from 1996-2000 as a strength and conditioning coach and in 2010. He returned in 2013 to serve as Washington’s director of player development before being elevated to his current role in 2020.

A former running back at Virginia Tech, Bracken helped players on and off the field, specifically rookies adjusting to the NFL. Bracken was often praised for his work.

Here he is back in 2023 with the rookie class:

ICYMI: Our segment @nbcwashington as the #Commanders youngest players get a taste of DC history! Very cool part of the rookie program from Malcolm Blacken, Senior Director of Player Development#HTTC @Gio_Delfa pic.twitter.com/PpZP3zFdeT — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) June 21, 2023

It’s unknown if Washington will replace Bracken from within, or hire someone from the outside.

