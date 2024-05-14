Advertisement

Commanders move on from longtime team executive

bryan manning
·1 min read

With the 2024 NFL draft in the books, we are beginning to see more movement from the Washington Commanders as they reconfigure their football operations department.

Last week, we learned that Washington was not bringing back Eric Stokes. Stokes had been with the Commanders since 2020, most recently serving as senior director of player personnel.

On Monday, another Washington executive with longer ties to the organization will not return. Ben Standig of The Athletic reported that Malcolm Blacken, the team’s senior director of player development, will not have his contract renewed.

Bracken served three different stints in Washington, first from 1996-2000 as a strength and conditioning coach and in 2010. He returned in 2013 to serve as Washington’s director of player development before being elevated to his current role in 2020.

A former running back at Virginia Tech, Bracken helped players on and off the field, specifically rookies adjusting to the NFL. Bracken was often praised for his work.

Here he is back in 2023 with the rookie class:

It’s unknown if Washington will replace Bracken from within, or hire someone from the outside.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire