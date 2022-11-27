The Falcons and Commanders remained tied for more than 10 minutes of the third quarter, but the Commanders have broken the deadlock.

Quarterback Taylor Heinick hit tight end John Bates for a 16-yard score with 4:03 to play in the third quarter and the Commanders are back in front 16-10 after Joey Slye missed the extra point.

The touchdown capped an 11-play, 60-yard drive that saw Commanders running back Brian Robinson convert a fourth-and-one from the Falcons’ 40-yard-line.

Heinicke now has two touchdown passes and Robinson has picked up 96 yards from scrimmage. The Commanders have run for 123 yards overall and the Falcons have posted 107 on the ground as both teams try to grind things out offensively.

Commanders move ahead on Taylor Heinicke TD pass originally appeared on Pro Football Talk