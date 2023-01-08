Commanders make more roster moves ahead of Week 18

Rookie quarterback Sam Howell will make his first career start for the Washington Commanders Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in the season finale.

Unfortunately for Howell, he will be without several key starters. On Saturday, Washington placed another starting defender, linebacker Jamin Davis, on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the Commanders activated rookie tight end Armani Rogers from IR.

Rogers was injured in Washington’s Week 10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and has been out since. The former college quarterback caught five passes for 64 yards. Washington will certainly want to see plenty of Rogers and fellow rookie Cole Turner in Week 18.

In other moves, the Commanders activated CB Troy Apke and RB Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad. Apke has been a part of numerous transactions this season.

Finally, Commanders downgraded safety Kamren Curl to out. That means Curl will have missed the final three games with an ankle injury. Curl joins Davis, Benjamin St-Juste, Jonathan Allen, Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson as some of the key starters Washington will sit or have placed on IR over the last two weeks.

In another move, the Commanders elevated offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu and defensive tackle Benning Potoa’e from the practice squad. Washington placed St-Juste and offensive tackle/guard Saahdiq Charles on IR.

