Commanders mock draft roundup: Post-Super Bowl projections for Washington

The Super Bowl is behind us. Next up is the NFL scouting combine, followed by free agency. Before you know it, the 2024 NFL draft will be here.

The Washington Commanders, with a new GM (Adam Peters) and head coach (Dan Quinn), hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Additionally, Washington has five picks in the top 100 and six of the top 102 selections. The Commanders have an opportunity to turn things around quickly with the right moves in free agency and the draft.

Every mock draft has Washington taking a quarterback at No. 2 overall. And, even in the rare ones that the Commanders move back, they are still selecting a quarterback. In this mock draft roundup, you’ll see Washington sticking with a quarterback. But which one is the unanimous pick?

Draft Wire: UNC QB Drake Maye

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy has the Commanders selecting Drake Maye over Jayden Daniels:

A new regime in Washington means Sam Howell will be out and we think Drake Maye is the guy who can come in and utilize the talent on the Commanders roster and help this team win early like C.J. Stroud did in Houston.

ESPN: LSU QB Jayden Daniels

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5). Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Field Yates goes with Daniels over Maye in his first mock draft:

Daniels did as much as one could possibly do during the 2023 season to boost his draft stock, as he skyrocketed up boards on the heels of 40 touchdown passes, 4 interceptions and 1,230 rushing yards (not including sacks) on his way to the Heisman Trophy. He’s the best dual-threat quarterback in this class and changes the math for a defense every time he steps on the field. In Washington, Daniels would have an exciting wide receiver unit and could help build stability under center for new coach Dan Quinn.

CBS Sports: LSU QB Jayden Daniels

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards goes with Daniels:

Kliff Kingsbury has been working with the dual-threat capable Caleb Williams. Jayden Daniels has proven even more capable of making an impact on the ground. Coming off a Heisman-winning season, Daniels played better than any quarterback in the nation. He parlays that into a lucrative rookie contract in Washington

USA TODAY: UNC QB Drake Maye

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY’s Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz sees Maye going to Washington:

Don’t go overboard in connecting dots between the hire of Kliff Kingsbury and a potential trade for Caleb Williams, the former pupil of Washington’s new offensive coordinator. Dealing up in the draft still seems like a long shot for an ownership group seemingly inclined to build slowly and carefully, and it makes little sense to construct a coaching staff on such a hypothetical. Maye has more than enough playmaking ability and deep-passing prowess to unlock the key facets of Kingsbury’s attack.

NFL.com: UNC QB Drake Maye

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10). Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NFL.com’s Dan Parr goes with Maye:

The Commanders explore moving up to reunite Caleb Williams with OC Kliff Kingsbury, but the asking price is too rich for a team with plenty of other needs. Maye gives Washington a foundation to build on.

Sports Illustrated: LSU QB Jayden Daniels

Quarterback Jayden Daniels

Sports Illustrated’s Luke Easterling thinks Daniels’ playmaking ability is too much to pass up for Washington:

Much like the Bears, the Commanders already have a young quarterback (Sam Howell) who has shown moments of brilliance despite lackluster surroundings. But Washington is still likely to pick a replacement because of their high draft slot. Daniels’s big-play ability as both a thrower and a runner made him last year’s Heisman Trophy winner and could have him leapfrogging Drake Maye into the No. 2 spot.

The Ringer: LSU QB Jayden Daniels

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5). Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly goes with Daniels, too:

The early rumblings around the league have NFL teams down on Drake Maye, the UNC quarterback who has largely been the favorite for the second pick this cycle. I far prefer Maye to Daniels, who is a late bloomer and a one-read-and-run quarterback at this time—but it seems like teams love his production, truly game-breaking speed, and success as a downfield passer. For Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid offense, Daniels is more reminiscent of Kyler Murray, his old quarterback in Arizona.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire