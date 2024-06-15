Commanders miss out on UFL kicker Jake Bates, who is expected to sign with Lions

The Washington Commanders desperately need a kicker after releasing veteran Brandon McManus earlier this month. The Commanders signed journeyman Ramiz Ahmed, but he’s never attempted an extra point or field goal in the NFL.

This week, Washington held tryouts with multiple kickers, with Lucas Havrisik and Andre Szmyt spending time with the team during this week’s minicamp. Havrisik has attempted 20 field goals in the NFL, while Szmyt spent the spring with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL.

The Commanders also brought in All-UFL kicker Jake Bates for a workout. Bates quickly became a social media sensation for his big kicks this spring. Unfortunately for Washington, Bates is heading elsewhere, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston.

Wilson reported on Friday that Bates is expected to sign with the Detroit Lions. This makes sense, considering Bates kicked for the Michigan Panthers in the spring. UFL players can’t sign official NFL contracts until Tuesday.

According to Wilson, Bates visited three NFL teams (Lions, Commanders, and Packers) and had interest from three other teams.

What does this mean for Washington now? Szmyt was equally as impressive as Bates in the UFL. The Commanders could sign him or Havrisik and have them compete with Ahmed during training camp. Washington could also sign a veteran, although the pickings are slim.

The Commanders went from feeling comfortable about their kicker to being concerned.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire