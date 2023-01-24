Commanders mentioned as a possibility for Daniel Jones if Giants don’t re-sign him

One of the more potentially interesting quarterback names in free agency this offseason will be Daniel Jones of the New York Giants. The Giants, who didn’t exercise Jones’ fifth-year option last offseason, will now see Jones possibly hit unrestricted free agency after a breakout season if the two sides can’t agree to a deal.

The Giants have said all the right things regarding Jones. General manager Joe Schoen reinforced New York’s commitment to Jones Monday at his season-ending press conference.

Jones wants to remain with the Giants, too.

The Giants wouldn’t apply the franchise tag to Jones, would they? That seems doubtful because the franchise tag is projected to be over $32 million for quarterbacks in 2023, according to Over the Cap. Considering where the quarterback market is, that’s probably close to Jones’ actual value. Over the Cap set Jones’ value at $31.8 million in 2023.

So, what if New York doesn’t franchise Jones and cannot sign him ahead of free agency?

Jones would have no shortage of suitors. Jones showed his ability as a dual threat in Brian Daboll’s quarterback-friendly scheme in 2022. He’s young [25], has excellent size and athleticism, a big arm, and is an ascending player. Sure, Jones may never be a top-five quarterback, but there’s no reason to believe he can’t be a top-12 quarterback, and you can win with that.

If, and it’s a big if, Jones hits free agency in March, Bleacher Report named six potential destinations for Jones and the Commanders were one:

If general manager Martin Mayhew and head coach Ron Rivera want to finally find an answer at quarterback, eying Jones would be a great start. Jones has four years of experience battling NFC East defenses and would be a more dependable option than either Wentz or Heinicke. Now, Jones’ fit in Washington could depend on who Washington tabs to replace fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner. According to Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington, the team has already interviewed quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London. However, Jones would at least give the Commanders an above-average quarterback, and they could weaken a division rival by stealing him away from New York.

The Commanders have struggled to defend Jones, specifically when he runs the ball. Stealing him from the Giants would be a big move. Playing with Washington would give Jones the weapons he didn’t have with the Giants.

Jones leaving the Giants for anywhere this offseason seems doubtful. But if he does, watch out; he’ll have a robust market.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire