Commanders meet with a top RB prospect at NFL combine

Could the Washington Commanders consider drafting a running back in the 2023 NFL draft?

One of the draft’s top running back prospects, Tulane’s Tyjae Spears, met formally with the Commanders over the NFL combine weekend at the 2023 NFL combine.

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears has met formally with the Commanders, Bills, Colts, Vikings, and Ravens. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023

Who is Spears?

The 5-foot-10, 201-pound running back had a breakout season for the Green Wave in 2022. Spears rushed for 1,581 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt in 14 games. He also had 256 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Spears had a standout week at the Senior Bowl. Commanders Wire named Spears as a potential target for Washington at that time.

While the Commanders selected Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round last year, Antonio Gibson is entering the final year of his contract in 2023. Also, there is concern about the future of J.D. McKissic due to a neck injury.

Spears is a different type of back from Robinson and Gibson. He is also a home-run threat who could offer a dynamic presence in the passing game.

Whether it’s Spears or someone else, don’t be surprised if Washington adds another back in the middle rounds next month.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire