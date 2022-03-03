Commanders meet with pair of potential 1st-round quarterbacks at NFL combine

We know the Washington Commanders need a quarterback. Aaron Rodgers to Washington isn’t happening. Russell Wilson to the Commanders also is unlikely to occur. The Raiders appear happy with Derek Carr, and who knows what happens with Deshaun Watson.

So, at this week’s NFL combine, Washington is getting a firsthand look at every quarterback available in the 2022 NFL draft. Sure, this isn’t the star-studded class of 2021, but outside of Mac Jones, each of last year’s rookies either struggled or barely played.

What’s that mean? Well, no one is a sure thing. For all of the talk about last year’s class being much better than this group of passers, no one knows what will happen until the quarterbacks take the field. The 2022 class could be better than last year’s version. You never know.

So, Washington is taking advantage of its small window to meet with players this week. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral each acknowledged they’d met with the Commanders this week.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral says he hasn’t spoken with the #Titans. Steelers, Commanders among teams he’s met with. pic.twitter.com/36RE8SjfeW — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) March 2, 2022

This isn’t a surprise. Of course, Washington is going to meet with each of these players. Don’t be surprised when word leaks that Kenny Pickett, Carson Strong, Desmond Ridder and Malik Willis all met with the Commanders. Whether you need a quarterback or not, every team would be smart to take advantage of a free opportunity to speak with these players at the combine.

What do Howell and Corral have in common? Both are athletic passers in the mold of what head coach Ron Rivera said he is looking for in Washington’s next quarterback. Willis and Ridder would also fit that description. While Pickett may not be the same athlete, he’s not Dan Marino either — in more ways than one.

It’s interesting to track which teams meet with players at the combine, but the key is which players does Washington invite to town for a personal visit?