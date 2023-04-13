Commanders may need to draft a defensive end

Might the Commanders actually need to draft a pass rusher in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft April 27-29?

Don’t be too quick to simply reject the idea. Yes, Washington already has made a huge investment in their defensive line by resigning defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

But Montez Sweat does enter the last year of his contract. Drafted in the first round (26th overall) in the 2019 NFL draft, Sweat has thus far been the best of Washington’s defensive ends.

For instance, last season (2022), Sweat had career highs in tackles for a loss (14) and quarterback hits (28). In addition, Sweat also contributed 8.0 quarterback sacks. His career high came in 2020 with 9.0.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog is set to earn $11.5 million this season, 5.0% of the Commanders’ salary cap. If he has a big year, he might be in high demand. Consequently, how much money then would Washington be able to designate toward its defensive line in 2024? Would the Commanders then determine to resign Sweat or let him walk in free agency?

Then there is Chase Young, the second overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft. Young is entering his fourth season and will be a $10,99 million cap hit for Washington, 4.8% of the Commanders’ salary cap.

The 2020 defensive rookie of the year has disappointed since, only achieving 1.5 sacks, 3 tackles for a loss and 4 quarterback hits in his 9 games before his 2021 season was ended by a torn ACL against Tampa Bay.

2022 saw Young only play in three games, recording three tackles, two assists and one quarterback hit. This will be Young’s fourth season. The fifth-year option window for first-round choices in the Class of 2020 opened on Jan. 9, and the Commanders have yet to respond. They will need to soon as the final deadline is May 1.

So, quickly, the Commanders may not use the No. 16 pick on an edge rusher, but might they do so if they traded back to somewhere in the 20s? What about at No. 47 or No. 97?

So in these last two weeks leading up to the NFL draft, you might want to check up on some edge rushers / defensive ends and where they are being projected to being taken in the first three rounds.

