Commanders lure Nick Allegretti from the Chiefs

Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti stepped up in the postseason. He's getting his reward.

Via NFL Media, Allegretti has agreed to terms with the Commanders. It's a three-year, $16 million deal, with $9 million guaranteed.

He has 74 appearances and 13 starts during five seasons with the Chiefs. He started the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVIII in place of Joe Thuney.

During the first half of the Super Bowl, he suffered a torn UCL in his elbow. He finished the game despite the injury.

The move addresses a clear area of need for the Commanders, who are trying to parlay new ownership into better outcomes.