Commanders’ Luke McCaffrey says he is blessed for this opportunity

Luke McCaffrey feels that to finally have his new NFL team that he can bond with is “a blessing.”

McCaffrey sat down recently with Bryan Colbert Jr for another episode of “Raise Hail with the Rookies.”

The former quarterback turned receiver was the sixth player drafted by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL draft. He was the 100th player drafted and the last player in the third round. Incidentally, it was the 49ers selection, where brother Christian plays. The Commanders had traded Chase Young to the 49ers in October in exchange for that draft choice.

He spoke of his family as being close, his three brothers being his best friends. He referred to his family as “the biggest blessing I never earned,” expressing how they were all athletes and were so supportive and encouraging of each other.

“There’s nothing I ever did for it. There’s nothing I could have done to put those people in my life. I was blessed with the best role model that I could ever imagine for myself, in my dad.”

Each of his three older brothers followed Dad (Ed) in becoming a football player. Luke has enjoyed learning from all three in their football journeys. “You know, our mom holds us all together. She is the glue, the rock. That family atmosphere is such a blessing, such a gift that I got.”

McCaffrey likes having been drafted by Adam Peters. “He’s a smart person, a smart GM, and a great person. I think when you have that high level of skill at your job, it allows you to be yourself and relate to people. I think that is why he is such an authentic person.”

The rookie from Rice also sees the Commanders as a good opportunity for himself. “To be able to be part of something that is new (Owner, GM, Coaching Staff) and be able to go out there to compete in the culture that is being created here is such a cool opportunity.”

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire