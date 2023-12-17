Commanders LT Charles Leno Jr. ruled out for remainder of game vs. Rams

Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr. departed Sunday’s game in the second half with a calf injury and will not return.

Injury update: Charles Leno Jr. (calf) is out — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 17, 2023

Veteran Cornelius Lucas replaced Leno at left tackle. Quarterback Sam Howell was sacked once on the day, but Leno had a critical holding penalty in the first half.

Not only is Leno out for the remainder of the game, but center Tyler Larsen also departed the game with an injury. Former starter Nick Gates replaced Larsen in the lineup.

