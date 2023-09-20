Commanders LS Camaron Cheeseman given another chance by Rivera

Camaron Cheeseman has survived … at least for another game.

A day after publicly voicing his concern over the lack of consistency in long snapper Camaron Cheeseman’s performances in the first two games, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is not yet making a change.

On Tuesday, the Commanders had five long snappers at the facility and took a look at each of them. A day earlier, Rivera had openly declared there would be long snappers coming in, and they would be gathering information on them. In other words, we are going to test them, work them, evaluate them, and determine which one we will contact if there is a problem against Buffalo.

Here are the five guys they worked out: pic.twitter.com/9Wwz3CycmJ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 19, 2023

Sure enough, just as he had implied, five men worked out today. They are sticking with Cheeseman against Buffalo with the plan to proceed further as needed.

Fans are impatient. That’s natural because they can simply talk, simply demand something be done without having to make an actual decision that has actual consequences.

Rivera doing it this way sends a message to Cheeseman that he is allowing him another week to work through his snap technique issues and that he wants him to master the issue and problem solve for himself, to keep his job. Secondly, Cheeseman gets the message that five guys worked out today. His job is indeed on the line. It’s up to him to keep his job or lose it.

It also sends a message to the team that Rivera is for them, hopes they learn from their mistakes, is not impatient, and is pulling for them to come through under pressure.

However, if Cheeseman does err again this week, costing the team a field goal in a close game, Rivera may then feel it best to send a different message to Cheeseman, a different message to his team.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire