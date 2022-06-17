Commanders lose two 2023 OTA sessions, Ron Rivera fined $100K for physical practices

More punishments for offseason workout rules violations, per source: -Texans coach Lovie Smith fined $50,000 due to prohibited 1-on-1 OL vs DL drills. -Commanders coach Ron Rivera fined $100,000 and WAS loses two 2023 OTA practices due to excessive contact in practice drills. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) June 17, 2022

The Eagles took it easy this offseason and head coach Nick Sirianni will have more cash in his pockets thanks to that decision.

On Thursday, Todd Archer reported that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was fined, and that Dallas will lose one OTA session for an infraction involving physical practices.

On Friday, Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that the Washington Commanders will lose two OTA sessions and head coach Ron Rivera incurred that same $100K fine.

Earlier this offseason the league forced the Chicago Bears to cancel a scheduled OTA session in June after violating the non-contact offseason rules during previous sessions in May, according to The Athletic.

Live contact during offseason workouts is barred by the NFLPA and NFL.

