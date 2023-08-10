What are the Commanders looking for from Sam Howell in preseason opener?

What are the Washington Commanders hoping to see from quarterback Sam Howell in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns Friday?

Howell, who started the Week 18 win over the Dallas Cowboys and played well, passing for 169 yards with a touchdown, and also a rushing score to lead the Commanders to a blowout win over Dallas.

But Howell has just 19 passing attempts on his NFL resume. While he’s the projected starter for 2023, there are specific things head coach Ron Rivera wants to see from his young passer Friday.

“I think the biggest thing is when we get on the field, more so than anything else, is going to be his command in the huddle and then his command at the line of scrimmage and then his decision-making once the ball snapped,” Rivera said Wednesday. “That’s what we’re looking for, is to see how he handles all those unique situations.”

Rivera noted that he continues to see growth from practice to practice from Howell.

“Well, I think probably the last few practices, last couple of practices have really emphasized that you start to see the consistency in the decision making,” Rivera said.

“You start to see the consistency in the throws on where they need to be placed; you see the handling of the calls. You know, it’s that type of growth that you look for, and we’re starting to see that.”

Washington must manage a delicate balance with Howell. Rivera has said when the starters are out, Howell will be out, and that’s the case for each preseason game. It’s tough because Howell needs the experience. But as the starting quarterback, he can’t be playing in the second half of a meaningless preseason game behind anything other than the starting offensive line.

So, for the coaching staff, it’s about the little things for Howell. How he handles the huddle, everything pre-snap, etc., more so than how many yards he passes for or touchdowns he throws over the next three weeks.

Howell has everything you need to be a successful NFL quarterback. He has the arm talent, accuracy and athleticism to survive — and thrive — in the NFL. However, some of the most important elements of quarterbacking occur before the snap. It’s what often separates the elite ones from those who never make it out of the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire