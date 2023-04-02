Commanders lineman Sam Cosmi gets married

While the Commanders prepare for the annual NFL draft, one of their offensive linemen recently made one of the most important decisions he will make in his entire life.

Two-year veteran lineman Samuel Cosmi tied the knot, marrying the former Blair Westerlund.

Westerland has experience herself in athletics, having been a volleyball player, but injuries derailed her continuing to play.

While at the University of Texas, she majored in youth and community studies with a concentration in special populations while minoring in psychology. She has also earned a master’s degree in applied behavior analysis.

Cosmi, who stands 6-foot-6, weighs 309 pounds and was the 51st overall selection in round 2 by Washington in the 2021 NFL draft. Also a former Texas Longhorn, Cosmi started and played 9 games of the 2021 season at right tackle.

In the 2022 season, Cosmi was also used at right guard. Consequently, with the Commanders signing Andrew Wylie, it appears the Commanders’ plans are to play Wylie at right tackle and Cosmi at right guard in 2023.

More importantly for Cosmi, he has entered into another contract, one that far transcends football and the NFL. He has begun his new journey in which he becomes a member of team Cosmi, where two individuals become one in ways and depths that far transcend football.

Best wishes to the Cosmi family. May you build and enjoy a long, strong marriage.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire