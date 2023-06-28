Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson is the offseason standouts to watch in 2023

If you ask Washington fans which position they are most concerned about in 2023, you’d likely get two answers: Offensive line and linebacker.

Washington did sign two offensive line starters in free agency — center Nick Gates and right tackle Andrew Wylie — and added two more offensive linemen in the mid-rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.

The only move the Commanders made at linebacker was signing former Seattle Seahawk Cody Barton. And Barton wasn’t signed to add depth but to replace former four-year starter Cole Holcomb.

Former first-round pick Jamin Davis enters his third NFL season. After struggling as a rookie, Davis improved last season but still has a ways to go.

Washington doesn’t often keep three linebackers on the field simultaneously, which is likely why it doesn’t spend big at the position. Another reason the Commanders didn’t prioritize a second linebacker this offseason was fourth-year linebacker Khaleke Hudson.

The 2020 fifth-round pick played mostly special teams throughout his NFL career and started the Week 18 win over the Cowboys and was outstanding. Hudson’s carried that momentum throughout the offseason, earning praise from defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

ESPN recently named one offseason standout for all 32 NFL teams. John Keim chose Hudson for Washington:

Hudson, a backup/special-teamer in his first three seasons, worked with the starters during the spring in part because Jamin Davis was recovering from offseason knee surgery and free agent signee Cody Barton was working with the backups as he learned the defense. Hudson impressed the coaches, however, building on a successful start in the regular-season finale. He played fast this spring — as he did in the finale against Dallas. While Washington entered the offseason wanting to improve its linebacker depth, Hudson’s one-game performance, as well as this spring, put that quest on hold.

Hudson taking over one of the starting spots at linebacker, preferably beside Davis, is a best-case scenario for Washington. Hudson’s athleticism and knowledge of the defense make him a candidate for a big leap in 2023.

