Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson continues to stand out

How long have we talked about the Washington Commanders perceived lack of depth at linebacker? It seems like every offseason — specifically since Ron Rivera took over as head coach in 2020 — the Commanders entered the offseason with a need at linebacker.

In 2021, Washington addressed that need, selecting Jamin Davis in the first round. Davis struggled during his rookie season but bounced back with a much better 2022 season.

The Commanders signed Cody Barton in the offseason to replace Cole Holcomb, who they let walk. Barton is Holcomb’s replacement and will likely begin starting alongside Davis, as Washington often employs only two traditional linebackers.

But what if the Commanders already have a hidden gem on the roster? That player could be 25-year-old Khaleke Hudson, a fifth-round selection in 2020. Since entering the NFL, Hudson has starred on special teams while playing some occasional defense. Overall, he has appeared in 41 games, with 34 tackles through three seasons.

Hudson has patiently waited for his turn to have an extended look on defense. In the Week 18 win over the Dallas Cowboys in January, Hudson started the game, finishing with seven tackles, and played 100% of the defensive snaps.

Coaches praised Hudson’s efforts after the game and have throughout the offseason. With Davis recovering from a knee issue, Hudson has seen meaningful snaps with the defense in OTAs. He continues to stand out.

During Thursday’s last OTA session of the week, Zach Selby of commanders.com offered the following on Hudson.

We haven’t spent much time discussing the linebackers, so here’s a positive from Khaleke Hudson. The former Michigan Wolverine blew up a screen pass early in team drills, corralling Brian Robinson before he could gain any momentum. Hudson had a solid ending to the 2022 season, recording seven tackles in the season finale against the Cowboys. If Hudson is to take on a larger role this season, he will need to make more plays like that in training camp.

Selby isn’t the only one noticing Hudson’s play. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio spoke to the media and singled out Hudson.

“Guys like Khaleke Hudson have been really been playing outstanding,” Del Rio said. “I think gained a little bit of confidence from that last outing against Dallas. He went out there and played really well, and so he’s coming to the offseason full of energy and getting a lot of reps because Jamin is not going.”

As Selby noted, if Hudson is going to earn more playing time on defense, he’ll need to continue standing out in training camp. His roster spot is safe because he is good on special teams and a reliable backup linebacker. However, Hudson’s potential impact on the defense could be much higher if he continues his strong offseason.

