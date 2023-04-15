Who are Commanders’ likeliest first-round draft picks using ESPN’s draft day predictor?

We are less than two weeks away from the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The Washington Commanders first go on the clock at No. 16 overall unless they trade out of that spot.

The Commanders have done plenty of pre-draft work on the offensive line and cornerback, leading everyone to believe one of those positions will be the pick when Washington goes on the clock.

ESPN Analytics recently created a draft-day predictor tool that goes through the various mock drafts, combined with pre-draft rankings to determine which prospect each team will select in the first round.

Who has the best chance of being Washington’s first-round pick? Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been a popular projection to the Commanders in mock drafts, and while he ranks high, he’s not at the top of the list.

1. Georgia OT Broderick Jones: Over 11% chance

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) rushes behind the blocking of Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59). Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

2. Texas RB Bijan Robinson: Over 9% chance

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5)

3. Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr: 9% chance

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9). Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

4. Ohio State OT Paris Johnson: 9% chance

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (15) at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

5. Tennessee OT Darnell Wright: 7% chance

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58)

6. Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy: Under 7% chance

Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Myles Murphy (98) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87). Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

7. Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith: 6% chance

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

8. Kentucky QB Will Levis: 5% chance

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

9. Utah TE Dalton Kincaid: Under 5% chance

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates the victory against the Southern California Trojans. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

10. Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Under 5% chance

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

11. Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence: Under 5% chance

Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (OL46) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

12. Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski: Under 3% chance

Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) prepares to block against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

13. Boston College WR Zay Flowers: Under 3% chance

Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4). Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

14. Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey: Under 3% chance

Sep 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

15. Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness: Under 3% chance

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

16. TCU WR Quentin Johnson: Under 2% chance

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnson (1). Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic

17. Maryland CB Deonte Banks: Under 2% chance

Deonte Banks #3 of the Maryland Terrapins. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

18. Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez: Under 2% chance

Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

19. Georgia DT Jalen Carter: Under 2% chance

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) chases TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

