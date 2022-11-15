Commanders lead Eagles 20-14 at halftime

Can the Washington Commanders shock the world?

The Commanders lead the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 at halftime of their Week 10 meeting on Monday Night Football.

Things started badly for Washington when quarterback Taylor Heinicke was blindsided on the first possession, fumbling, giving the Eagles the ball in the red zone. A few plays later, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts scores from one yard out to give the Eagles a quick 7-0 lead.

But the Commanders proved to be resilient. Heinicke led a 16-play, 76-yard drive that took over seven minutes of times, before running back Antonio Gibson scored from one yard out.

The Eagles answered again, taking a 14-7 lead.

The Commanders again drove the field and were deep in Philadelphia territory, attempting a fourth-and-1 when Washington was called for a delay of game, leading to a Joey Slye field goal.

Washington’s defense would wake up on the next drive, as safety Darrick Forrest intercepts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts to stop a potential Eagles’ scoring drive.

Heinicke went back to work, leading a 16-play, 86-yard drive, which ended with a Brian Robinson Jr. touchdown run.

The Commanders forced a three-and-out and had just over a minute remaining in the first half. Were they content with the lead, or would the Commanders go for more points?

Well, if you’re playing the Eagles, you go for more points. Heinicke put Washington into Philly territory after a completion to wide receiver Dyami Brown. Two plays later, Slye was back on the field, drilling a 58-yarder as time expired, giving the Commanders a 20-14 halftime lead.

