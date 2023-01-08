Commanders lead Cowboys 13-6 at halftime

The Washington Commanders surprisingly lead the Dallas Cowboys 13-6 at halftime of their Week 18 meeting at FedEx Field.

Dallas began the game on offense, but Washington’s defense held, forcing a punt. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger inexplicably drops the punt, picks it up, and Commanders linebacker Milo Eifler drops him at the 20-yard line.

That meant Washington rookie quarterback Sam Howell, making his first career start, would have excellent field position. After a four-yard run by Jonathan Williams on first down, Howell finds wide receiver Terry McLaurin for a 16-yard touchdown pass on his first career passing attempt.

After another defensive stand, Dallas punt returner KaVontae Turpin fumbles the punt, which Washington cornerback Christian Holmes recovered. Unfortunately for the Commanders, they couldn’t convert as kicker Joey Slye misses a field goal.

Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller intercepted Dallas QB Dak Prescott in the second quarter, which Fuller returned for a 29-yard touchdown. Slye misses the extra point, but the Commanders led 13-0.

The Commanders drove down inside the Dallas five-yard line again, but Howell was intercepted as he forced the ball into coverage while under pressure.

Washington’s defense again held the Cowboys, and the Commanders were moving the ball down the field after Howell found wide receiver Jahan Dotson for a 30-yard gain. Unfortunately, Slye again missed a field goal from 52 yards out this time.

The Cowboys finally got something going on their final drive as Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for a 15-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 13-6 before halftime.

Howell completed six of 10 passes for 66 yards with a touchdown and interception. He rushed four times for 26 yards, picking up two key first downs with third-down scrambles.

Prescott completed just nine of 21 passes for 80 yards in the first half.

The Commanders will open the second half with the football.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire