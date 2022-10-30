Commanders lead Colts 7-3 at halftime as Sam Ehlinger throws for 57 yards, fumbles

The Sam Ehlinger era is not off to a rip-roaring start for the Colts. Instead, he looks a lot like most of the other eight quarterbacks who have started for Indianapolis since 2017.

The Colts gained only 137 yards in the first half as Ehlinger completed 7 of 11 passes for 57 yards. He rushed for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble.

The Commanders lead 7-3 at halftime.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson caught a 9-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke with 10:55 remaining in the second quarter for the only touchdown of the game.

Gibson’s 25 total touchdowns are the most by a Washington player through their first 38 games in franchise history.

He has four catches for 39 yards.

Heinicke has completed 8 of 11 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 55 yards on seven carries. He needed his injured ankle re-taped but returned despite the Colts calling him questionable to get back in.

