Commanders lead Browns 14-2 at halftime in preseason opener

The Washington Commanders lead the Cleveland Browns 14-2 at halftime in the preseason opener on Friday night.

Washington’s first-team offense was expected to play a series or two, maybe less, depending on any success it had, but back-to-back disappointing drives led head coach Ron Rivera to keep them in until early in the second quarter.

Quarterback Sam Howell delivered. Howell finished his night by completing nine of 12 passes for 77 yards with a touchdown. But on his final drive of the night, Howell completed five of seven attempts for 57 yards and capped it off with a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

It was an ugly start for the offense, which allowed a safety when right tackle Andrew Wylie was called for holding in the end zone.

However, Howell bounced back nicely to give the Commanders the lead. Backup Jacoby Brissett entered the game on the following drive and promptly led the Commanders on another touchdown drive. Both quarterbacks looked good in the first half.

As for Washington’s first-team defense, it wasn’t the start that defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio envisioned when he said he wanted to start fast this week. The Browns, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, easily moved the ball down the field, leading to a fourth-and-goal inside the five-yard line.

However, defensive end Montez Sweat made a huge stop on fourth down to force a turnover on downs, ending the drive on a positive note.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire