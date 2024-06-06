Commanders LB Jamin Davis sees a new opportunity

Jamin Davis knows this upcoming season is crucial for him.

Davis spoke with the media, on Wednesday at the OTA in Ashburn.

When asked about the new defense being installed by the new coaching staff, Davis didn’t hesitate in saying, “It’s giving me a chance to just really cut it loose and just go hunt some quarterbacks, honestly.”

The fourth-year linebacker out of Kentucky was surprisingly selected 19th overall by Ron Rivera in the 2021 draft. Davis has had flashes where his athletic ability was observed but he is certainly aware he has not performed near the expectations of a 19th overall selection.

He spoke vaguely of wanting to do something in his past Washington defenses, “but never had an opportunity to do so and I am going to put my best foot forward.”

When asked about this being the final year of his first NFL contract, Davis responded that he doesn’t think about that at all. But then, interestingly offered, “It’s just another chip on your shoulder. You go out there and you try to make some noise as much as possible and hopefully, you do what you can to stay here.”

Davis was thus admitting, he feels he must have his best season thus far, or he will not return in 2025.

Joe Whitt Jr., the Commanders defensive coordinator has Davis’ attention. Davis pointed out that Whitt “comes to work every day and does whatever he needs to do to make this team and defense go in the right direction.” Davis continued, “I don’t think Coach Whitt was BSing around when he said it was a run and hit defense.”

With the Commanders having signed veteran linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, they will likely be starting. What does this mean for Davis’ playing time?

He may be used more as a pass rusher in 2024. He even offered Wednesday, regarding his working some extra with assistant coach Ryan Kerrigan, “He’s been extremely helpful actually. We have been doing things on the side, drills after practice, watching whatever film so I can see what footwork I need to possibly get there a step quicker. Having a guy like that on staff is really beneficial so you can hopefully try to go get his sack number.”

Kerrigan in his ten seasons with Washington accumulated 147 QB Hits in addition to his 95.5 QB sacks. Davis is thinking more about getting after quarterbacks in 2024.

