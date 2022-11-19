Commanders LB Jamin Davis fined $10K for facemask that injured Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

The NFL fined #Commanders LB Jamin Davis $10,609 for unnecessary roughness — grabbing the facemask of #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, who fumbled and suffered a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve. No flag was thrown. pic.twitter.com/ABDk2bpaqW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 19, 2022

In a move that’ll make Eagles fans even angrier, the NFL is fining Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis, $10,609 for unnecessary roughness — grabbing the facemask of tight end Dallas Goedert.

Goedert fumbled on the play, referees admitted that they missed the facemask, and the action ultimately led to the tight end suffering an injury that landed him on injured reserve.

