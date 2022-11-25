Commanders LB concern: Cole Holcomb to IR

Linebacker Cole Holcomb’s foot injury is not progressing; consequently, the starting linebacker has been placed on injured reserve.

Holcomb the sturdy linebacker out of North Carolina, started the Commanders first seven games of the season. The loss of Holcomb is substantial, evidenced by the fact that though Holcomb has been unable to play in the last four games, the former Tar Heel still leads the team in combined tackles (solo and assists) with 69.

Jamin Davis has continued to develop, or this loss of Holcomb would have been an absolute disaster. Davis has played in all 11 games and is second in tackles with 58 (38 solo, 20 assists).

Placing Holcomb (a four-year veteran) on the reserve/injured list, Friday, the Commanders activated LB Milo Eifler from the Reserve/Injured list. Eifler stands 6-foot-1 weighing 228. Thus Eifler is more mobile than Holcomb, Jon Bostic, or David Mayo.

Eifler has appeared in two games for the Commanders in 2022. He did not play any defensive snaps in the loss to the Cowboys in Week 4 while playing 13 special teams’ plays. In the Week 3 loss to the Eagles, Eifler played 19 special teams’ plays and six defensive plays.

Of note, three weeks ago, the Commanders in response to the Holcomb injury, brought up LB De’Jon Harris from the practice squad. Harris is bigger at 6-foot-0, 245 pounds. In weeks 9-11, Harris has played 19, 20 and 21 special teams snaps. He has yet to play a down on defense for the Commanders this season.

The Commanders will go into Sunday’s contest against the Falcons with Davis, Bostic, Eifler, Harris, Khaleke Hudson and David Mayo at linebacker.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire