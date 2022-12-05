Commanders LB Cole Holcomb undergoes foot surgery, will miss rest of 2022

Cole Holcomb undergoes foot surgery, will miss rest of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Cole Holcomb's season is over.

The fourth-year linebacker underwent foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Holcomb's agent Christina Phillips confirmed to NBC Sports Washington. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was first to report the news.

Holcomb has not played since Washington's Week 7 victory over the Green Bay Packers. He was placed on Injured Reserve on Nov. 25, meaning the earliest he could have returned was in Week 17.

With Holcomb sidelined, second-year pro Jamin Davis has handled the majority of defensive calls. Davis began the season playing outside linebacker with Holcomb at the MIKE position. Veteran Jon Bostic has seen an increased workload since Holcomb's injury as well.

To fill Holcomb's void, the Commanders have oft-used a three-safety look in recent weeks. Bobby McCain, who began the year at free safety, has moved primarily to nickel with Kam Curl and Darrick Forrest manning the typical safety positions. All three players have tremendous versatility, which has allowed defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to get creative with his schemes.

Holcomb, 26, is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Commanders. The former North Carolina standout will be an unrestricted free agent in March unless Washington re-signs him prior. Holcomb's 69 tackles are still the third-most on the Commanders, despite the fact that he's missed six of the team's 13 games.