Commanders LB coach likes development in Jamin Davis

Washington Commanders linebackers coach Steve Russ likes what he is seeing from Jamin Davis.

“I’ve seen growth really everywhere in his game. It starts with how he prepares mentally. He’s done a great job. I think Cole Holcomb does a really, really good job of preparation. He watches a ton of film and the two of them have started doing that together.

Russ likes the leadership Holcomb has been taking upon himself and feels Davis is benefiting from it.

“I think Cole has been able to help him with that because I think that’s one of Cole’s strengths. So, I’ve seen him improve his preparation. He’s getting more consistent, and that’s what we’re fighting for; it’s consistency.”

NFL linebackers often need to “read” some offensive players. For example, is a guard pulling? Are you a guard and tackle pulling? Is the ball going in the direction of the first movements? Or is it intentional misdirection to get a defense to begin moving in the wrong direction?

“I think also his key reads are starting to improve. That was an issue last year, obviously, and it’s something that we continue to work on all the time. Linebackers are always working on key reads, but especially linebackers that come right outta college because it’s such a shotgun-oriented game in college and you come into the NFL, and sure, there’s a lot of shotgun, don’t get me wrong, but a lot of the teams that we play in that run game is under center.”

Jamin Davis was all over this slant to Lamb. Payne just doing Payne things.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/FxIyz5y4yC — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) October 4, 2022

“Everybody in the National Football League does what? Can you do it better than everybody else and also, can you understand the why behind it? Because they try to confuse us, right? You look at the offenses, I watched college last night and, and I’m a long time college guy, but they don’t move around as much as the NFL does and that’s all to create defensive confusion.”

Early in the season both Jack Del Rio and Ron Rivera publicly named Jamin Davis as someone on the defense who needed to step up his play.

“I don’t wanna speak for Jamin on that. I know I will say just from my interactions with Jamin is that Jamin’s very prideful. He wants to be a good player. He wants to play well. He wants to play well not just for himself, he wants to play well for his team, for his defense.”

