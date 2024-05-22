Commanders LB Bobby Wagner named one of the NFL’s best players over 30

The Washington Commanders were busy in March, signing more outside free agents than any other NFL team. It’s not like Washington went on any wild shopping spree; instead, it chose to sign players familiar with the coaching staff and committed to mostly one-year contracts.

The Commanders’ splashiest signing was also their oldest one. Linebacker Bobby Wagner will be 34 next month as he enters his 13th NFL season. However, Wagner remains one of the NFL’s top linebackers. He led the NFL in tackles last season.

While Wagner may not be the same player he was five years ago, he’s still outstanding and represents a monumental upgrade for Washington on and off the field.

Pro Football Focus recently named the 30 best players over 30 years old, and Wagner came in at No. 15.

Wagner remains one of the top linebackers in the NFL, recording a 91.1-plus PFF run-defense grade in each of the past two seasons. His coverage ability has taken a hit, though, as he’s only graded above 70.0 once in the past five seasons in that facet.

Wagner has only missed 10 career games, and it’s reasonable to believe he’ll be in the lineup each week for Washington this season, too.

In case you were wondering, Trent Williams was named the NFL’s best player over 30.

