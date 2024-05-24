Commanders LB Bobby Wagner already showing his leadership skills

One of the primary reasons the Washington Commanders signed linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason was for him to teach other players how to be professionals and winners. Make no mistake, head coach Dan Quinn still wanted Wagner for everything he does on the field, too.

It’s early, as the Commanders are in their second week of Offseason Training Activities (OTAs), but teammates have raved about Wagner. Coaches, too. Quinn can’t say enough good things about the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

During the first week of OTAs, guard Sam Cosmi gave an example of Wagner’s leadership. After Wednesday’s practice, Wagner displayed more leadership, even in a joking way.

While Wagner was at the podium speaking with reporters, safety Jeremy Reaves, one of Washington’s captains, was having some fun in the background. Wagner briefly stopped his media session to intervene.

Here’s the clip:

Looks like this is the exchange Chick is referring to in the tweet below. https://t.co/GSh4AehbSl pic.twitter.com/iT5U9Bu1x1 — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) May 22, 2024

“Hey, you gotta grow up,” Wagner said. “At some point, you gotta grow up, OK.”

Wagner quickly turned back to his media session and said, “See, that’s my job, too; you gotta tell people to grow up.”

Wagner was having some fun with Reaves, who is one of the most beloved players on the team, but it’s clear the locker room belongs to him.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire