Commanders LB Bobby Wagner almost reunited with Dan Quinn in Dallas

Now that Bobby Wagner is a Washington Commander, could you imagine him in a Dallas Cowboys uniform?

It almost happened. Quinn was the Dallas defensive coordinator for the past three seasons before accepting the head coaching position in Washington this offseason.

In the past two offseasons, the Cowboys had a need at linebacker, and Wagner was a free agent both years. For the first time in 2022, the Seahawks released Wagner in a salary cap move. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams, where he put together another All-Pro season before they released him in a cost-cutting move in 2023.

He chose a return to Seattle, where he had yet another excellent season.

This offseason, the Seahawks had a new coach. Wagner’s longtime head coach, Pete Carroll, was gone, and he was a free agent. A return to the Seahawks was not in the cards this time, so the stars aligned for a Wagner and Quinn reunion.

In an appearance on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams, Wagner explained why he chose the Commanders and how he negotiated with the Cowboys, but the two sides couldn’t agree to a deal.

“I had a ton of respect for him from afar,” Wagner said. “We actually tried to make it happen a couple of times, but it just didn’t work out structurally from a contract perspective. But we finally got it right. Him as a person, him as a leader has always been amazing.”

Wagner spoke of being from the West Coast, playing college football out West, and all 12 seasons of his NFL career in the Pacific Time Zone. So, coming to the East Coast, he wanted to be around some familiar faces, which he’d have in Washington with Quinn and linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr.

#Commanders LB Bobby Wagner and HC Dan Quinn are back together…. but this wasn't the first time they tried reunite outside Seattle 👀🌶️🔊 #HTTC @Bwagz @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/QXmcpBd9eA — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 16, 2024

Quinn was Wagner’s defensive coordinator for the first two seasons of his NFL career. In Wagner’s second season, the Seahawks won a Super Bowl. Wagner then called Norton his favorite coach of all time. Norton was Wagner’s linebacker coach for three seasons and his defensive coordinator for another four seasons.

Wagner also discussed his connection with quarterback Jayden Daniels and being from the same area.

Wagner is excited to be with the Commanders in 2024 and is one of the team’s most important players, both on and off the field.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire