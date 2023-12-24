The Commanders are laying an all-time brontosaurus egg against the Jets

The Washington Commanders came into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a 4-10 record and the NFL’s worst defense, so the question was: In the battle between THAT and the Jets’ NFL-worst offense, which movable object would beat the league’s most resistible force?

Early on in the game, there has been no question. The Jets are demolishing Ron Rivera’s Commanders, who are playing football you may not have seen since the 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Commanders start to the game today: – Drop

– Drop that turned into INT

– Sack with illegal formation

– False start

– Blocked punt

– Fumbled kickoff return that they recovered and returned to the 9

– Three-and-out — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 24, 2023

Quarterback Sam Howell has not availed himself well at all, but his receivers have not helped him one bit.

Not a good look for Sam Howell here, he has a perfect pocket, feels pressure that isn’t there and has to throw it away pic.twitter.com/SUW45q1pyP — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) December 24, 2023

That turnover led to a 25-yard field goal for Greg Zuerlein.

Then, a blocked punt with 12:02 left in the first quarter, which put the ball at the Washington nine-yard line for the Jets, which led to this touchdown pass from Trevor Siemian to Jason Brownlee.

Big congrats to @nyjets WR Jason Brownlee on his first career NFL TD reception. Hopefully the first of many. pic.twitter.com/PV6ZilmBa5 — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) December 24, 2023

Then, the Commanders went three-and-out, gave the ball back the Jets, and running back Breece Hall carved that defense up on this 36-yard touchdown run with 9:44 left in the first quarter.

Breece Hall just went untouched for a 36-yard TD. Bostic and Curl got blocked, BSJ looked late getting over maybe. Jets up 17 five minutes in. pic.twitter.com/CMGdJ2Syy7 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 24, 2023

Ron Rivera’s look at the end of that play said it all. How bad was this, given the Jets’ history of futility in the first quarter of their other games this season?

Very.

The New York Jets have scored three first-quarter touchdowns this season. Two of them against the Commanders. pic.twitter.com/nOKE9phqub — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 24, 2023

Big changes are coming in the nation’s capital, and given the way this game is going, Rivera might not survive the regular season.

