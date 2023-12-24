Advertisement

The Commanders are laying an all-time brontosaurus egg against the Jets

Doug Farrar
·2 min read

The Washington Commanders came into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a 4-10 record and the NFL’s worst defense, so the question was: In the battle between THAT and the Jets’ NFL-worst offense, which movable object would beat the league’s most resistible force?

Early on in the game, there has been no question. The Jets are demolishing Ron Rivera’s Commanders, who are playing football you may not have seen since the 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback Sam Howell has not availed himself well at all, but his receivers have not helped him one bit.

That turnover led to a 25-yard field goal for Greg Zuerlein.

Then, a blocked punt with 12:02 left in the first quarter, which put the ball at the Washington nine-yard line for the Jets, which led to this touchdown pass from Trevor Siemian to Jason Brownlee.

Then, the Commanders went three-and-out, gave the ball back the Jets, and running back Breece Hall carved that defense up on this 36-yard touchdown run with 9:44 left in the first quarter.

Ron Rivera’s look at the end of that play said it all. How bad was this, given the Jets’ history of futility in the first quarter of their other games this season?

Very.

Big changes are coming in the nation’s capital, and given the way this game is going, Rivera might not survive the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire