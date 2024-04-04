Commanders land QB and trade down in the latest ESPN 2-round mock draft

While the odds have shifted from Jayden Daniels to Drake Maye as Washington’s first-round pick (No. 2 overall) in the 2024 NFL draft, the majority of mock drafts are sticking with Daniels.

In his latest two-round mock draft for ESPN, Field Yates sticks with Daniels to Washington at No. 2. Here’s Yates’ reasoning:

Forecasting who the Commanders will take is a bit trickier, as the team has not tipped its hand in any meaningful way. So I’ll go with Daniels, the second-ranked player on my board regardless of position, to replace Sam Howell after his trade to Seattle. Daniels was the best player in college football last season, winning the Heisman Trophy, and he blends rare mobility with excellent pocket passing. He averaged more rushing yards per carry (8.4) than any other FBS player in 2023 and led the nation in QBR (95.6).

Yates is right. This is a bit tricky because no one knows. Washington general manager Adam Peters has kept everything close to the vest—a new era indeed for the Commanders.

Washington also has two second-round picks (No. 36 & 40). In Yates’ mock draft, he has the Commanders trading down from No. 36 with the Raiders. That meant Washington’s first second-round pick would come at No. 40.

Yates goes with Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman:

Washington has Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, but Coleman would add a size element (6-foot-3, 213 pounds) to this group for the Commanders’ rookie QB. His ability to win in contested-catch situations would go a long way in the red zone, and he is coming off an 11-TD season at Florida State.

I believe Coleman is a fine player, but there would be better options here for the Commanders.

After the trade down, Washington is back up at No. 44. Yates has the Commanders selecting Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul:

We got the Commanders a new quarterback (Daniels) and receiver (Coleman), but what about the protection? Washington allowed 65 sacks in 2023, tied for second-most. Paul is massive at 6-foot-7 and 332 pounds with 36-inch arms, making him a challenge to get around in pass protection. Also: He’d get to play with his older brother, Chris, a guard for Washington.

Patrick Paul would be a good move here. While he’s not the top tackle, he’d be higher on the list if the class wasn’t so deep. For Washington to land a quality tackle like Paul at No. 44, it’s a good move.

So, in Yates’ two-round mock draft, he has the Commanders landing a quarterback, wide receiver and offensive tackle. Those positions should make all Washington fans happy.

