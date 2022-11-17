Commanders kicker Joey Slye named NFC special teams player of the week
Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye was named NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.
Slye made all four of his four field-goal attempts in Washington’s 32-21 upset win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. Slye made field goals of 32, 44, 58 and 55 yards in the win. His 58-yard field goal just before halftime gave the Commanders a six-point lead.
Slye also made both of his point-after attempts in the win.
Slye has made 13 of his 15 field-goal attempts this season. He’s connected on 14 of his 15 PATs.
It’s the second time in Slye’s four-year NFL career that he has been named the NFC special teams player of the week. Slye won the award back in 2019 when he was a rookie with the Carolina Panthers.
Slye and the Commanders face the Houston Texans in Week 11.