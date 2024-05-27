Commanders kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault

New Washington Commanders kicker Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars are being sued by two women who allege that McManus assaulted them during a Jaguars’ flight to London last September. The two women worked as flight attendants.

The suit was filed in Duval County (Fla.) Circuit Civil Court last week.

McManus is accused of trying to kiss one woman while she was seated and grinded against her when she tried to serve meals. The second woman alleges that McManus grinded against her as she served the second meal on the flight. The suit also alleges that McManus passed out $100 bills to encourage other flight attendants to drink and dance inappropriately for him, per ESPN.

McManus, 32, spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos before his one season in Jacksonville. McManus signed with the Commanders in March.

The Jaguars are accused of committing “gross negligence by failing to properly hire McManus, train him about inappropriate and sexual contact with flight staff, supervise him on the flight, adopt policies and procedures to protect flight staff from sexual misconduct by employees, and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy regarding inappropriate behavior.”

The Commanders released the following statement through a spokesperson:

Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.

