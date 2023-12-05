Commanders Kendall Fuller criticized for his choice of cleats

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller is being criticized.

Yes, the Commanders lost again Sunday for the fourth consecutive game, this time to Miami 45-15. Washington has now lost six of its last seven games.

The former Virginia Tech cornerback is not being criticized for his play on the field. Fuller, a third-round draft selection by Washington in the 2016 NFL draft, is being criticized for his choice during the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign.

Fuller, in Sunday’s game against Miami, was wearing cleats like many NFL players, to support a cause dear to them. The cause he chose to support is the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Hundreds of NFL players each season choose to wear cleats that broadcast a cause that is important to that individual player.

The assigned day allows players to have some liberty with their shoes, exhibiting something important to them personally.

For Fuller, it is no exception. He has found the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to be a helpful organization, and he wanted to voice his support for the group.

Fuller is being accused of “supporting an Anti-LGBTQ group.” The accusation is being made by Outsports, which is part of SB Nation.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes was founded in 1954 in Norman, Oklahoma.

Its stated mission is “to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.”

Its stated values are: “Integrity, Serving, Teamwork, and Excellence.” And it’s stated vision is “to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.”

Fuller wanted to show his support for a cause dear to him, like any other NFL player. The great thing about this country is that in the United States of America, those with strongly differing religious beliefs are not to be prohibited from the free exercise of those beliefs.

Fuller has played in all 13 of Washington’s games this season, intercepting two passes. In his eight NFL seasons, Fuller has intercepted 16 passes, including two he returned for touchdowns during the 2022 season.

