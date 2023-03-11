Commanders Jon Bostic giving abundantly to help others

Washington Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic is putting his money to good use for other people.

Year after year, week after week, we see professional athletes on television or the internet living like kings, lavishly spending their money on themselves.

Not Jon Bostic.

Bostic knows he has made more than the average American adult laborer. Yet, Bostic is looking to leave behind a legacy for the next generation of kids now growing up in Wellington, Florida.

Friday, the former Florida Gators linebacker announced plans for the Wellington Sports Academy, a “first of its kind” athletic training complex valued at $38 million.

What raises eyebrows and causes one to stop dead in their tracks is the news that Bostic is actually planning on funding the facility himself.

According to the Palm Beach Post Friday edition,

Wellington Sports Academy will provide training in 12 sports: baseball, softball, volleyball, basketball, lacrosse, football, soccer, wrestling, track, cheerleading, golf, and — last but not least — e-sports gaming. Plans feature seven full indoor basketball courts and 13 full indoor volleyball courts, as well as a full multipurpose field for football, soccer and lacrosse, as well as a gaming lounge and a 6,551-square-foot cheerleading gym.

Thankful for the opportunities he experienced in his youth, Bostic expressed the following:

“I believe if we give these kids the resources, coaches and the facilities, it will help a lot more of these young athletes in the South Florida area get a chance to go live a dream and play at the next level.”

Bostic has spent the last four years of his NFL career playing for the Commanders (2019-22). In the previous three seasons of his career, Bostic was employed as a linebacker by the Steelers (2018), Colts (2017), and Patriots (2015). His first two seasons in the NFL were with the Bears 2013-14).

Bostic has succumbed to injuries the past two seasons, having played in only nine games. Bostic concluded the 2022 season on the Injured Reserve. He was drafted by the Bears in the second round (50th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played all of his college ball with the Florida Gators.

