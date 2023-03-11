Will the Commanders join NFL clubs who were making moves Friday?

Wow! Friday was moving day in the NFL!

Teams were busy this week, and today made moves restructuring contracts to open up additional cap space in 2023.

Just when we thought the deals were concluded Friday, came the breaking news that the Panthers had traded their first-round choices in 2023 and 2024, second-round choices in 2023 and 2025 and receiver DJ Moore to the Bears for the top overall choice in Apri’s draft. Why did the Panthers give up all of that to move up only eight spots in a draft where there is clearly not a sure first pick overall?

Before considering the Commanders’ moves, look at the moves across the league, Friday. The Vikings releasing WR Adam Thielen after a decade in purple, will save $6.417 million on the cap.

The Bucs restructured the contracts of Vita Vea, Carlton Davis, Ryan Jensen and Chris Godwin to create $44 million in 2023 cap space.

The Eagles re-signed Brandon Graham to a one-year deal.

The Dolphins made a big decision, picking up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth year option.

The Broncos released guard Graham Glasgow freeing up $11M in cap space.



The Texans signed veteran wide receiver Robert Woods.

The Cardinals released Edge/LB Markus Golden, though he did accomplish 11 quarterback sacks a year ago.

Then there is the Commanders, as they …

No, there is no need to be harsh and call them names as some will. It could be that their moves are coming in the next day or so. Let’s give them the benefit of the doubt before we enter into panic mode.

In the next few days be on the lookout as the Commanders may release a few players or restructure contracts on such players as tight end Logan Thomas (cap number $8,675,000), left tackle Charles Leno ($12,500,000), center Chase Roullier ($12,420,000), left guard Andrew Norwell ($5,080,000), offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas ($4,350,000 and running back J.D. McKissic ($3,230,000).

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire