Commanders Jim Hostler not returning to staff in 2023

Washington Commanders offensive assistant coach Jim Hostler has been relieved of his duties.

Washington Times reporter Matthew Paras was the first with the breaking news.

It is believed that newly hired offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would have control of the offensive staff. Thus, this is the beginning of Bieniemy choosing who remains on the staff and whom he replaces.

Hostler came to Washington in 2020 after having served as wide receivers coach for the Panthers (Ron Rivera) in 2019. In 2021, he became the senior offensive assistant, serving as Scott Turner’s primary aid in forming weekly game plans.

Hostler has coached in the NFL for the past 23 seasons, breaking into the league in the 2000 season with the Kansas City Chiefs as part of Gunther Cunningham’s staff.

He has also worked for the following head coaches: Mike McCarthy (Packers), Jim Haslett (Saints), Herman Edwards (Jets), Mike Nolan (49ers), John Harbaugh (Ravens), Doug Marrone (Bills) and Chuck Pagano (Colts).

Hostler, age 56, prior to his NFL coaching, also gained ten years of coaching experience from 1990-99 at Indiana (PA) and Juniata.

