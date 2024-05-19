Commanders on Jayden Daniels: ‘We got ourselves a dude’

Jayden Daniels reported to work for the first time as the Washington Commanders last weekend for rookie minicamp. From all indications, things went great and Daniels’ coaches and teammates heaped praise on the No. 2 overall pick.

That’s not a surprise. However, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, what Washington is saying publicly matches up with how the team feels behind the scenes.

“The Washington Commanders are very pleased with their pick, No. 2 overall Jayden Daniels, because they’re saying all the right things publicly about how he studies, how he works hard, all those things,” Fowler said Saturday on ESPN.

“But when you talk to people in Washington privately, they say, ‘We got ourselves a dude, finally.’ After the carousel spinning at this position for so many years, but there’s talk of at the rookie minicamp, the ball barely touched the ground, if at all, because of all the completions. The quick arm release has really stood out. Compact thrower. There’s a good feeling right now. They’ve got to play the games, of course, but high praise so far for Jayden Daniels.”

here's the clip of Jeremy Folwer talking about Jayden Daniels (h/t @JayDanielsMVP) pic.twitter.com/rHnMRqshyA — obvlon (@obvlon) May 18, 2024

The coaching staff has praised Daniels, as have his teammates, including veterans Bobby Wagner and Jahan Dotson.

To say the excitement level regarding the Commanders is at an all-time high, at least for the past decade, would be an understatement.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire