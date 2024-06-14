Commanders, Jayden Daniels agree to $37.75M fully guaranteed deal

The Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels have taken care of some important business a month before training camp. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the two sides have agreed to a four-year contract.

Daniels’ deal comes with $37.75 million fully guaranteed, which includes a signing bonus of $24.3 million. Daniels is the highest draft pick to sign his rookie contract so far this year, with Caleb Williams still awaiting his deal in Chicago.

Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick out of LSU and is now under contract through the 2027 season. As a first-round pick, Daniels’ contract also comes with a fifth-year option in 2028, which will come with a significant raise if the Commanders pick it up.

The #Commanders and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels have agreed to terms on his rookie contract and Daniels has signed, per @Agentbutler1. He gets a slotted 4-year, $37.75M fully guaranteed deal that includes a $24.3M signing bonus. The highest draft pick to sign. pic.twitter.com/VfIbi2KY8U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire