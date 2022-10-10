Commanders' Jahan Dotson won't put a timetable on return from hamstring injury

Dotson won't put a timetable on return from hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders standout rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson missed this past Sunday's game, a 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, with a hamstring injury. It appears he still needs more time to recover, too.

"I couldn't really put a timetable on it right now," Dotson told reporters on Monday. "I'm just working it day by day, making sure that when I come back that I'm 100%."

The 22-year-old specifically emphasized that he doesn't want to return to the field until he's fully recovered, prioritizing his season-long health rather than rushing back for the Commanders' next game. Washington travels to Chicago for a Thursday night tilt against the Bears, giving the receiver three fewer days to recover than he would during a normal week.

The Commanders held a walkthrough Monday afternoon and will have just one actual practice this week before heading to the Windy City on Wednesday. Tuesday's session likely won't be a padded practice, either, with such a short turnaround between the two games.

Dotson said he is unsure if he'll participate in practice on Tuesday, leaving that decision fully up to the training staff. The rookie did not practice all last week but was seen working on the side field on Thursday and Friday.

"I'm truly just believing in them because this is my first time ever dealing with [a hamstring injury]," Dotson said. "I really don't know what this monster is."

Head coach Ron Rivera opted to take the wait-and-see approach when asked his confidence in Dotson being able to suit up Thursday in Chicago.

"We'll see. We'll see how he handles [this week]," Rivera said. "[Monday] we have a walkthrough, we'll see how he looks outside. We'll go from there."

Dotson initially injured his hamstring during the third quarter of Washington's Week 4 loss to Dallas. The injury came on his final reception of the game, a 31-yard grab from Carson Wentz where he awkwardly readjusted his body to catch the football.

This past Sunday's game was the first time in seven years Dotson missed a game, he said, dating back to his junior year of high school.

"Being on the sidelines was very tough," Dotson said. "I wish I could've been out there to contribute. It was a very close game, maybe I could've [done] something that swung it."

The Commanders enter Thursday night's game on a four-game losing streak, badly in need of a victory to salvage any hope for the 2022 season. Dotson emphasized the group must keep faith in one another if they're going to turn their season around.

"A lot of these guys in this locker room come from winning college programs, they're used to winning all the time," he said. "I come from Penn State, we usually have 10-win seasons. We're not used to this feeling, so it's definitely pretty tough coming in here after losses. You've just got to battle back... We've just got to trust in each other and make sure Thursday that we're ready."