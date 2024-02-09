Commanders interview Texans assistant for offensive line coach opening

The Washington Commanders filled three positions on their coaching staff Thursday, hiring Brian Johnson (offensive pass-game coordinator), Jason Simmons (defensive pass-game coordinator) and retaining quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.

Washington requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview defensive backs coach Al Harris and tight ends coach Lunda Wells on the staff of new head coach Dan Quinn, but Dallas denied the requests.

Quinn had sought to interview Wells for the offensive line coach position on his staff. While Quinn was denied permission to interview Wells, he did interview Houston Texans assistant offensive line coach Cole Popovich, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston.

Sources: #,Texans assistant line coach Cole Popovich interviews for #Commanders’ offensive line coach job @KPRC2 https://t.co/H4yviWadrp — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 8, 2024

Popovich, 38, spent the 2023 season with the resurgent Texans and new head coach DeMeco Ryans. Popovich was the assistant offensive line coach under Chris Strausser. The Texans had a dramatic offensive turnaround behind rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2023, but Houston’s offensive line was outstanding, too.

A four-year starter at left guard for Fresno State, Popovich began his coaching career in 2011 at a small college. His first NFL job came in 2016 as a coaching assistant for the New England Patriots. In 2019, he was named assistant running backs coach, and in 2020, he served as assistant offensive line coach.

After his five years with the Patriots, Popovich returned to the college game to serve as the offensive line coach at Troy in 2022.

Popovich’s New England ties to GM Nick Caserio led him to the Texans.

Popovich is the first known candidate to interview for the position.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire