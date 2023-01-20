Commanders to interview Rams TE/assistant head coach Thomas Brown next week

The Washington Commanders are looking to the Los Angeles Rams for their next candidate for an offensive coordinator. Per John Keim of ESPN, Washington will interview Rams tight ends coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown next week for its vacant offensive coordinator position.

Washington will interview Miami Asst HC/RB coach Eric Studesville on Monday and also will talk to Rams asst HC/TE coach Thomas Brown next week for the vacant OC position, per source. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 20, 2023

Brown, 36, played collegiately at Georgia, where he rushed for 2,646 yards and 23 touchdowns during his four seasons in Athens. He was a sixth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2008 and spent two seasons in the NFL with the Falcons and Browns.

Brown quickly transitioned to a coaching career. In 2011, Brown returned to Georgia, where he worked as a strength and conditioning coach. In 2012, he took a position as running backs coach at Tennessee-Chattanooga. In 2013, he accepted the same position at Marshall, where he spent one season before moving on to Wisconsin for one year [2014] and back to Georgia as running backs coach [2015].

In 2016, he landed with the University of Miami for three seasons as the running backs coach and offensive coordinator. In 2019, he accepted a position as running backs coach at South Carolina.

It was 2020 when Rams coach Sean McVay called Brown about becoming his running backs coach. After one year in that role, Brown added assistant head coach to his title in 2021. In 2022, Brown continued in his role as assistant head coach while moving to tight ends coach.

McVay, like Bill Belichick, likes to give coaches experience coaching other positions.

After McVay flirted with walking away from coaching ahead of the 2023 season, he granted all of his assistant coaches permission to interview elsewhere.

Brown, Eric Studesville and Charles London are three candidates Washington has or will interview for offensive coordinator. All three have backgrounds of coaching running backs, which gives an indication of what head coach Ron Rivera is looking for. Brown is the youngest known interview for Rivera in this search.

