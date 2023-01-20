Commanders will interview Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville for offensive coordinator Monday

You can officially add another candidate to the mix for the Washington Commanders in their quest for a new offensive coordinator.

Per John Keim of ESPN, Miami Dolphins associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville will interview with Washington Monday for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

Earlier this week, Washington sought permission to speak with Studesville, but at that time, it wasn’t known if he was interested. Another Dolphins assistant, quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, declined interview requests with the Commanders and New York Jets.

Studesville, 55, played collegiately at Wisconsin-Whitewater. He began his NFL coaching career as a quality control assistant in 1997 with the Chicago Bears. In 1999, Studesville received his first full-time coaching position with the Bears as a wide receivers/assistant special teams coach.

He first began coaching running backs in 2001 with the New York Giants. After three years with the Giants, he spent six seasons with the Bills. In 2010, he went to Denver, where he spent seven years. In his first season, he was promoted to interim head coach when the Broncos fired Josh McDaniels.

In 2017, Studesville moved to the Miami Dolphins, where he remains today. From 2017-20, he was run game coordinator in addition to his role as running backs coach. In 2021, he picked up the title of co-offensive coordinator. In 2022, with new head coach Mike McDaniel, his title changed to associate head coach/running backs coach.

Studesville is highly respected around the NFL and would seem to align with Rivera’s philosophy on wanting to run the football.

Washington will interview Miami Asst HC/RB coach Eric Studesville on Monday and also will talk to Rams asst HC/TE coach Thomas Brown next week for the vacant OC position, per source. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire