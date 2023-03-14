Commanders initially address offensive line in 2023 free agency

Commanders fans should be pleased with Washington’s front office addressing their offensive line play, which substantially dropped off in 2022.

On the first day of the 2023 free agency tampering period, the Commanders have already announced they will be signing Andrew Wylie (OT) and Nick Gates (OL).

Wylie’s deal is for three years and up to $24 million for the former Kansas City Chief. No doubt, the addition of new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy played into this decision.



Early speculation would lead us to believe Wylie will be the projected starter at right tackle. This would enable the Commanders to move right tackle Sam Cosmi inside to right guard, replacing Trai Turner. On the surface, the move appears to improve the Commanders at both positions.

Wylie is mobile at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, and also durable. In his five seasons in the NFL, he has been available in 71 of his possible 82 games. Wylie has not been an All-Pro or a Pro Bowl-caliber player. Yet, he may still be developing and maturing as a player, as he arguably accomplished his best pass-blocking season in 2022.

New Commanders OL Andrew Wylie finished 9th last year among all tackles in ESPN’s pass block win rate pic.twitter.com/YuD8mXEaoz — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) March 13, 2023

Gates comes from the division rival New York Giants, and his deal is reportedly for three years at a maximum value of $18 million, and $8 million is guaranteed. Gates has been in the league for four seasons (2019-22). The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder was undrafted out of Nebraska.

Gates broke his left fibula and tibia against Washington in 2021. Seven surgeries later, he was back in the lineup, playing ten games (starting 8) in 2022.



What does this decision signify for the interior of the Commanders line? Frankly, Gates was not overly impressive in 2022. Jonathan Allen pushed him around more than a few times. Perhaps the Commanders are banking on Gates being stronger a second year following his very serious leg injuries?

Story continues

Nick Gates blown block percentage on run plays (3.7%) last year was the highest of his career by a wide margin. He faired better in pass protection with a 2.3% blown block percentage (which is around league average. — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 13, 2023

Are the Commanders planning on parting ways with Chase Roullier? Wes Schweitzer? Tyler Larsen? Andrew Norwell?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire