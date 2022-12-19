Commanders’ inactives for Week 15 vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders released their inactive list ahead of Sunday night’s rematch against the New York Giants.

Defensive end Chase Young, who many believed would make his 2022 debut against the Giants, is inactive. With three games remaining in the season after Sunday, it’s fair to wonder if Young will play this season.

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste will miss his third straight game for the Commanders. St-Juste, who injured his ankle in the Week 11 win at Houston, was listed as questionable on the injury report. Washington will miss St-Juste.

Another noticeable addition to the inactive list is rookie quarterback Sam Howell. After serving as Taylor Heinicke’s backup since Week 7, Carson Wentz’s return pushes Howell back to the third quarterback. Howell had been inactive for Washington’s first six games before Wentz’s injury.

The Commanders’ remaining inactives are rookie guard Chris Paul, linebacker De’Jon Harris and guard Saahdiq Charles. Charles suffered a concussion in practice last week.

