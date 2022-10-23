Commanders inactive players for Week 7 vs. Packers

The Washington Commanders released their list of inactive players ahead of the Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers, and for the first time in his NFL career, rookie quarterback Sam Howell is active.

Howell will back up Taylor Heinicke, who returns to the starting lineup in place of the injured Carson Wentz. Wentz fractured the ring finger on his right throwing hand and will miss at least the next four weeks.

Here is the complete list of Washington’s inactives for Week 7, most of whom are sidelined with an injury:

TE Logan Thomas

WR Dyami Brown

RB Jonathan Williams

CB William Jackson III

G Chris Paul

WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson and Thomas are big losses for Heinicke in his first start, particularly in the red zone. The Commanders will be down two of their top four wide receivers, meaning Cam Sims and Dax Milne should get more snaps behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire