Commanders hosted TCU OT Brandon Coleman on top 30 visit

The Washington Commanders understand their significant need for offensive tackles. They released starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr. just before free agency, leaving them perilously thin at tackle.

In free agency, Washington did re-sign veteran Cornelius Lucas. Lucas has been with the Commanders since 2020, starting 31 games at left and right tackle. Washington did not sign any external free agents to play tackle, which meant GM Adam Peters was likely to address the position in the 2024 NFL draft.

Throughout the pre-draft process, the Commanders have met with multiple offensive linemen, whether at the Senior Bowl, the NFL combine, or on Zoom. Washington also hosted some offensive tackles on top-30 visits.

Now, we know of a new name Washington hosted recently. According to ML Football on Twitter, the Commanders hosted TCU offensive tackle Brandon Coleman on a top-30 visit.

TCU tackle Brandon Coleman had a 30-visit with the Los Angeles, #Chargers and Washington #Commanders, source says. @b_coleman77 is 6-foot-5, 313 pounds and is expected to be a top 75 pick as he has flown up teams boards. pic.twitter.com/yF0wfd2JHr — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 21, 2024

Coleman is 6-foot-4 1/2, 313 pounds, and was a three-year starter for TCU. He began his college career at Trinity Valley Community College. Coleman is an experienced prospect with exciting measurables. Many will consider him a guard at the next level, but Coleman has 34 5/8″ arms and a wingspan of 84.”

So, a team drafting Coleman will get some positional versatility.

Here’s a look at his impressive RAS (Relative Athletic Score).

Brandon Coleman is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.96 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 7 out of 1583 OG from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/cltQWcU2wg pic.twitter.com/Ro7stnKkFb — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire