Commanders hosted Notre Dame OL Blake Fisher on a top 30 visit

The storyline surrounding the Washington Commanders this offseason has been centered around the quarterback position and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

However, Washington has been focused on other positions, too. The Commanders were active in free agency, addressing a 4-13 roster by signing over 20 external free agents and allowing some of their own top free agents to depart.

One area Washington didn’t address in free agency — outside of re-signing veteran Cornelius Lucas — was offensive tackle. Lucas has started 31 games at left and right tackle during his four seasons in Washington, but is best suited to be the team’s swing tackle.

With a deep offensive tackle class in the draft, the Commanders are rumored to be interested in using some of their nine draft choices to move back into the first round to select one of the top tackle prospects.

Washington has hosted multiple offensive line prospects on top-30 visits, and we recently learned of another visit: Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher, according to Matt Freeman.

Blake Fisher checking in at No. 54 isn't a huge surprise as he's gained momentum following the Combine/Pro Day. Fisher took 8 Top 30 visits over the last few weeks: Bengals, Browns, Commanders, Eagles, Panthers, Patriots, Steelers and 49ers. https://t.co/JI9m27fhAc — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) April 22, 2024

Fisher is a 6-foot-6, 310-pound redshirt sophomore who left the Fighting Irish with two years of eligibility remaining. In 2021, Fisher became the first player in school history to start at left tackle as a true freshman, but unfortunately suffered a knee injury and redshirted.

He took over as Notre Dame’s right tackle the past two seasons, starting a combined 25 games. He and Joe Alt proved to be one of the best tackle duos in college football.

Fisher is extremely athletic and talented. With strong coaching, he could prove to be a steal on Day 2 of the draft. Currently, the Commanders have five selections in the second and third rounds.

Fisher has the potential to be a long-term starter at either tackle spot in the NFL. There is some technique work that needs cleaning up, but Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network sees the upside with Fisher, ranking him as his No. 54 overall prospect in a loaded offensive tackle class.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire